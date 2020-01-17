Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 3,073,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 2.15. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 415,347 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 415,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,839,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,410,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

