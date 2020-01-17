LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC) Shares Down 14.3%

LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 401,975 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 482% from the average daily volume of 69,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

About LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC)

LiCo Energy Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Glencore Bucke cobalt project covering 16.2 hectares (ha) located to the east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Teledyne cobalt project with 5 patented mining claims covering an area of 79.1 ha, as well as 8 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 528.0 ha located in the Bucke and Lorrain Townships of Ontario.

