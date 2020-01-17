Liberum Capital Trims Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Target Price to GBX 110

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt cut Huntsworth to an add rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Shares of Huntsworth stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Huntsworth has a 52 week low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 million and a PE ratio of 21.94.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

