Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $131.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

