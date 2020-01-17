Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $332.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $261.52 and a 52-week high of $332.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.