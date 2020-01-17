Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $148.02 and a 52 week high of $220.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.