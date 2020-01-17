LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT) Trading Up 6.3%

LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT)’s share price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), approximately 1,026,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.14.

About LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT)

LBT Innovations Limited engages in the research and development of technologies for the healthcare and laboratory supply markets in Australia, Switzerland, and the United States. It offers MICROSTREAK, an automated culture-plate streaking and inoculation system; and APAS, a platform technology for the automation of culture-plate screening and interpretation.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for LBT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.