Lanxess (FRA:LXS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Lanxess AG (FRA:LXS)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €56.66 ($65.88) and last traded at €56.38 ($65.56), 444,333 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €56.30 ($65.47).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.85.

Lanxess Company Profile (FRA:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.