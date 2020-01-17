Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,726 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,382,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $331.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $259.96 and a 52-week high of $330.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

