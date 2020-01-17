Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.06. 8,037,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,968,013. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $576.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

