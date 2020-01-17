Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises about 1.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 43.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.74. 67,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,791. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.