Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 18,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

