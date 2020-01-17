Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,625 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,262,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,490,000 after purchasing an additional 242,132 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,210,000 after purchasing an additional 441,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,036,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.27. 47,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,218. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.