Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

