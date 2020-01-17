Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Shares Down 1.6%

Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34, approximately 2,496 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 898% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

About Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.