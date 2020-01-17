Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) Trading Up 0.3%

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:LTS) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48, approximately 199,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,152,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LTS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.65 million.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Its Independent Advisory and Brokerage Services segment offers advisory and securities brokerage services for clients, including advisor managed accounts, general securities, mutual funds, and variable and fixed annuities; brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution; products comprising insurance, non-traded real estate investment trusts, and unit trusts; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services.

