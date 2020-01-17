L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.34.

LHX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.35. 876,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.27. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $136.26 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

