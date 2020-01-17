KuCoin Shares Price Hits $1.10 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $90.36 million and $9.99 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00012583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.03596222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00195325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128719 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

