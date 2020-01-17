Kryll Price Reaches $0.0564 on Major Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $8,431.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

