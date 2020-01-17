Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $31.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.