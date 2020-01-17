KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc accounts for 2.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

