Kin Price Hits $0.0000 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Kin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $316,831.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Stellarport and OTCBTC. In the last week, Kin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Mercatox, DDEX, Allbit, Stellarport, YoBit, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, CoinFalcon and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.