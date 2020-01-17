Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,749 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of Kimberly Clark worth $70,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

