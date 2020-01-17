Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,571 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises 2.3% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $404,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 321.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 165,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 157,492 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5,636.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 95,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 93,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,909. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In related news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.