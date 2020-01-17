KickToken Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, ABCC, BitMart and TOKOK. KickToken has a market cap of $28.73 million and $14,662.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.67 or 0.05831677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128200 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001236 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 408,439,598,946 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,185,063,985 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, COSS, OOOBTC, Mercatox, KuCoin, HitBTC, ABCC, YoBit, Livecoin, CoinBene, Coinsbit, P2PB2B, BitMart, Exmo, Gate.io, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

