Keytone Dairy (ASX:KTD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Keytone Dairy (ASX:KTD) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), 172,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The company has a market cap of $83.90 million and a PE ratio of -11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Keytone Dairy Company Profile (ASX:KTD)

Keytone Dairy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiary, manufactures and exports dairy and nutrition products in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Brands and Contract Manufacturing. It offers powdered milk nutritional products, including whole milk powder, skim milk powder, colostrum milk powder, goat milk powder, and kiwifruit milk powder under the KeyDairy brand name; and health supplement capsules for the treatment of acne and natural beauty products under the KeyHealth and FaceClear names.

