KeyCorp Raises Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $170.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

