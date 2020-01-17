KeyCorp Raises R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $15.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,535. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.