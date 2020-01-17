Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEN shares. ValuEngine raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kenon stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Kenon has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.05.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

