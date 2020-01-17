Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Sells $782,640.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $782,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,827. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.83. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

KAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kadant by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

