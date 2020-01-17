Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,500 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1,775.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter valued at $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 84.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

NEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 688,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

