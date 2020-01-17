Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,174,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,196,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BORR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Borr Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BORR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.86. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84. Borr Drilling Limited has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

