Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 2.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,708. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

