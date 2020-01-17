Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 149.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $97.49. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $75.63 and a 12-month high of $97.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.