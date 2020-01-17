JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $149.00 at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. 780,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.