JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 780,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.