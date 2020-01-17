JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Schwab Charitable Fund’s 8th Largest Position

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

