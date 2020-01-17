JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.46 ($90.07).

EPA:BN opened at €73.50 ($85.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.24. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

