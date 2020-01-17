Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings per share of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.90. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $5.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $13.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,345. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day moving average of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

