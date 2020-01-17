JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.70

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.70 and traded as high as $48.64. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 3,477 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.08.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile (NYSE:JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

