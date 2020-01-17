John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $423.14

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $423.14 and traded as high as $467.50. John Menzies shares last traded at $467.00, with a volume of 23,551 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNZS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 539 ($7.09) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 539 ($7.09) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. The stock has a market cap of $400.36 million and a PE ratio of -791.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 460.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.26.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

