John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Trading Down 0.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $716,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 24,174.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 360,204 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $1,498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.