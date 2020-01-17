Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Update

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of JT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 154,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,320. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Jianpu Technology will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 155,098 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

