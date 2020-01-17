Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 345,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

