Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Acerinox (OTCMKTS:BOLYY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:BOLYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLYY opened at $18.98 on Monday.
About Acerinox
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.