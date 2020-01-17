Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Orange SA’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ORAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 28,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,555. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 75.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 35.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 12.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

