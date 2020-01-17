Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 900

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKP stock opened at GBX 1,173 ($15.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 990.02. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.