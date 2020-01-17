Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 900

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

WKP stock opened at GBX 1,173 ($15.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 990.02. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

