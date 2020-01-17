Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. 1,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
