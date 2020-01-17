Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. 1,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

