JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,942. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

