Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Janel Corp (OTCMKTS:JANL) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Janel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery.

